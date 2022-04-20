Windy conditions again with scattered showers for our area.

TODAY: Continuing to stay seasonably average for April as we head into the middle of this week. We will see high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies but will remain mostly dry throughout the area. The winds will remain breezy out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have scattered cloud cover throughout the overnight hours as we remain mostly overcast. Temperatures will be ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. We will have winds still out of the West around 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We will be experiencing mostly overcast conditions as we head into next Thursday. There will be isolated showers in the area. Our high temperatures are going to continue to trend warmer as we look to top out in the mid 50s to low 60s. The winds will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: The highs for the end of the week will be a little bit cooler than Thursday topping out in the lower to upper 40s. We will also be mostly overcast once again with scattered rain showers in the area. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be trending a little bit cooler than average for this time of year as we will see highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. We will be remaining under mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday and there will be opportunities for rain and snow showers on Saturday, Saturday night, and into Sunday morning. The winds for Saturday will be out of the North at 10-15 mph. As for Sunday, we will see winds that are light and variable.

MONDAY: Temperatures will trend warmer as we head into the start of next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. We will also be under partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: We will be under partly cloudy skies for next Tuesday. Temperatures will also be favorable with highs in the low 60s. We will also have winds that are light and variable across the area.