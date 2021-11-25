Windy conditions and overcast skies for our Thursday forecast.

TODAY: Thanksgiving will feature windy conditions and temperatures on the rise once again. High’s will top out in the low to mid 50s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph. We look to be under mostly cloudy conditions but there is no major precipitation threat expect for an isolated shower to the South and West.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be much milder heading into the overnight hours. Southerly winds and cloud cover will keep lows in the lower to upper 40s. Mostly overcast throughout the night but not a lot in the way of precipitation. Winds will remain strong at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-60 mph out of the Southwest.

TOMORROW: We look to stay very mild for the end of the week with highs reaching into the upper 50s in many locations. We will also keep the winds out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some isolated showers.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will stay very warm for this time of year heading into the weekend with highs ranging from the lower to the upper 50s and some areas could be pushing into the low 60s. We look to be seeing more sun shine heading into the weekend as we will be under partly cloudy skies. At this point, there is no threat for any precipitation. The winds do die down a little bit but will stay breezy throughout the weekend out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Conditions look to be mostly overcast to start off the week. We will also look to stay warmer than average for this time of year with high temperatures getting into the low to mid 50s. Winds also look to calm down at this point being light and variable around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: We will be under mostly cloudy skies but no threat of precipitation at this point. High temperatures warm once again in the low to mid 50s. Winds breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures remaining very much above average into the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph.