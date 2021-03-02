Windy conditions for many but warming up

Good morning everyone!

Today we are looking at partly sunny skies that will turn to mostly sunny to sunny skies by this afternoon!

We will see temperatures rise into the 40s and 50s today with temperatures continuing to rise up to near 60 degrees for many by the end of the work week.

We will have to deal with windy conditions though.

Today, our winds will be able to gust between 20 to 40 mph.

We will look at staying dry for this week with our next best chance to see some moisture move in late this weekend and next Monday.