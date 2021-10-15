Windy conditions to wrap up the work week.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming north northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night

A slight chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.