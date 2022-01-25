Windy conditions today with a lot more sunshine.

TODAY: Temperatures will be in the low 40s in Western Montana and the low 20s in the Eastern parts of the state as a stationary front splits our viewing area. We will start the day mostly cloudy but will see some decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have isolated snow showers overnight tonight. We will have some increased clouds overnight and will become mostly cloudy. Winds will be blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with 30+ mph gusts. We will have temperatures ranging from the upper teens to low 30s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be a little above average for this time of year tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. We will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the area. Increasing clouds in the evening with a chance for an isolated snow shower during the nighttime hours. The winds will die down, becoming light and variable around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy conditions with decreasing cloud cover as we head towards the end of next week. Chance for an early morning snow shower. We will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Continuing to trend mild as we head into the end of the week with highs in the lower to upper 40s. We will have ample sunshine as we head throughout the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We do look to be partly to mostly cloudy across the area as we head into the weekend. There will be scattered rain and snow showers throughout the weekend. We will also be mild once again with highs in the lower to upper 40s on Saturday and low to mid 40s on Sunday. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: As opposed to the weekend, we will have increased cloud cover and be mostly overcast for the start of next week. There is a good chance for snow showers as well. Our highs will be in the mid to upper 30s but we will see decreasing temperatures into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.