Windy day for our Monday with isolated mixed precipitation.

TODAY: We will see continued cool temperatures with most of our highs in the lower to upper 40s to start off the week. We will also see mostly cloudy skies continuing with lingering rain and snow showers possible. The best chance for rain and upper elevation snow showers with be for the Helena area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see continued cool and breezy conditions tonight. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Our winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph. For North-Cental Montana, we should be staying mostly dry under partly cloudy skies while the Helena area has the chance for mixed precipitation throughout the night.

TOMORROW: Continuing to stay on the cold side heading into tomorrow with highs in the lower to upper 40s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies once again and there will be isolated rain and snow showers throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph as wind chills will be a factor again.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and staying cool as we head into the middle of next week as we look to stay dry. Our highs will be in the lower to upper 40s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see highs for Thursday in the lower to upper 40s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be strong out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph.

FRIDAY: We will be staying windy and turning a little bit warmer heading into the end of the work week. Our highs will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s. We look to be under partly cloudy skies and the wind will be out of the Southwest once again at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: As we head into the weekend, the temperatures will stay near average for this time of year with highs in the lower to upper 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for both days of the weekend. We will, however, stay mostly dry for both days. As far as winds are concerned, we will keep the breezy weather in the forecast with winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph for Both Saturday and Sunday.