Sunny with less wind on Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for all of southwestern, central, and north-central Montana until 12am/6am Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for northeastern Montana until 8pm Monday. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (>58 mph) and/or large hail (>1”) are possible.

It is going to be very windy this evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times. The wind is then going to diminish some tonight, but we are still going to have gusty to strong winds around for a lot of the night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are also going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally along the Hi-Line, as a storm system continues to work its way through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to range from the mid 40s to the low 60s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions, although there will be a few clouds and a few lingering showers and thunderstorms around in northeastern Montana during the morning. It is also going to be very warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. The wind is also going to be weaker tomorrow than it was today, but there is still going to be a breeze around, especially in eastern Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday, and there is going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The temperatures are also going to be slightly cooler on Friday than they are going to be on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, and mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday. Saturday is also going to be the cooler day of the weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Highs are then going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.