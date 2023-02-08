Windy with scattered snow showers on Wednesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for central/eastern Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, central Pondera County, western Teton County, and western Toole County from 9pm Tuesday until 3pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Fergus County, northern and eastern Judith Basin County, and southwestern Phillips County from 5am Wednesday until 12am Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the northern Rocky Mountain Front until 3pm Wednesday. Up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the plains, and 6 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible at/above pass level. Whiteout conditions are also expected as winds are going to be gusting as high as 65 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some locations along/east of the Continental Divide until 3pm Wednesday. 2 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is expected. Also, winds are going to be gusting as high as 55 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana (west of the Divide) until 11am Wednesday. Up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the valleys, and 3 to 10+ inches of snow accumulation is possible at and above pass level. Also, winds are going to be gusting as high as 45 mph.

We are going to have increasing wind tonight, and widespread windy conditions around later on tonight and tomorrow. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is going to be coming out of the west or southwest through tomorrow morning. There is then going to be a wind shift to the north/northwest Wednesday afternoon/evening as a cold front passes through our area. This wind is also going to create difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles and vehicles pulling trailers.

For tonight, there are going to be scattered snow showers around the Helena area and some snow along the Rocky Mountain Front. In north-central Montana, there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around tonight. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around tomorrow and early tomorrow night, especially in locations east of I-15, as a cold front passes through our area. A few snow squalls are also possible tonight and tomorrow, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

By midnight tomorrow night, up to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible along the northern half of the Rocky Mountain Front, including in Glacier National Park. In some of the other mountain ranges in central and north-central Montana, up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible by tomorrow night. In the lower elevations, up to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible by tomorrow night, but since it is going to be windy when it snows and since the ground is fairly warm, a lot of the snow is going to melt and/or blow away, so many lower elevation locations are likely going to receive a coating or less of snow accumulation.

It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s. It is then going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Friday. It is also going to be breezy and mild on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in a lot of locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday. It is also going to continue to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures this weekend as highs are going to range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

Some isolated rain and snow showers are then possible Monday afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Tuesday as this disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Monday and Tuesday as highs on Monday are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 30s and low 40s.