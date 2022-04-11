Winter storm aims for parts of Montana on Monday and Tuesday

TODAY: We will see scattered snow showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours today as we will be under overcast skies. The temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s today, but we will see our coolest temperatures in Western Montana. The winds will be out of the Northeast today at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: The snowfall will become more widespread as we head into the overnight hours. Southern portions of our area are under Winter Storm Warming while areas of the Hi-Line are under a Winter Weather Advisory. We will continue to stay under overcast skies. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 15-30 mph with gusts to 40+ mph. As a result of those Northerly winds, we will drop the temperatures down to the teens and 20s in many locations.

TOMORROW: We will be the moderate to strong snowfall continuing throughout the day tomorrow. We will see total snow totals of 2-4 inches near the Hi-Line, 4-8 inches near Great Falls, and the best chance of seeing over a foot are near Helena, Lewistown, and the Little Belt Mountains. Our temperatures will stay on the cold side with highs only in the 20s. The winds will stay out of the Northeast around 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Remaining cold as we head through the middle of next week. We will have highs that only top out in the 20s across the board. We will also be under mostly overcast skies and there will be leftover snow showers in the forecast. Winds will be out of the North at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: For Thursday, we will see temperatures that are once again in the 20s. We will see mostly overcast skies, but some sunshine will break out as we head into the later part of the afternoon. The wind will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will have the temperatures get a little bit warmer but still be cold for mid-April as highs will be on either side of 40 degrees. We will se partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout our viewing area. The winds will once again be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see temperatures for the weekend ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. We will also keep mostly cloudy conditions for the weekend. We will stay mostly dry on Saturday but there will be scattered snow showers on Sunday. The winds will be light and variable for Saturday and on Sunday we will have winds out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph.