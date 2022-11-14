Winter Weather Advisories and cool temps to start the week

TODAY: Temperatures will be in the mid 20s to mid 30s as we stay below average heading into the start of this week. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. There will also be some scattered snow showers around. The primary concern for additional snow accumulations is in Southern portions of our area. The wind will be out of the Northwest around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight will get down into the teens for many of us. We will see scattered clouds throughout the night. We will also see the winds die down as we look ahead to a calm evening.

TOMORROW: We will see temperatures in the mid 20s to the low 30s as we head into tomorrow. We will also see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain in the 20s and 30s as we head into the middle of the week. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be a chance for snow as a system works its way in from the North. We will see the winds out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: The chance for snow will continue as we head into next Thursday with continued overcast conditions. We will also see a drop in temperatures as a polar cold front will send our high temps back down into the teens. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: We continue to stay cold heading into the end of the work week with highs remaining in the teens and 20s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see a bit of a rebound as we head into the weekend as far as the temperatures go with highs for both days expected to be in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. We will stay mostly dry as well except for an isolated rain or snow shower around on Sunday. For both Saturday and Sunday, we can expect winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.