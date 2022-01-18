Winter Weather Advisories for Western and Southern Montana today.

TODAY: A cooling in the guard can be expected as we head into your Tuesday. Highs will be in the teens and 20s. We will also have a disturbance coming through bringing some wintry precipitation to our area. Total snow accumulations of 1-3" of snow likely. Winds will be light and variable. Eastern Montana will stay breezy out of the Northwest around 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow will continue into the night in Southwestern Montana while conditions lighten up farther to the North. We will have decreasing cloud cover into the morning hours. Temperatures will be frigid in the single digits and negative single digits. The winds, however, will be light and variable around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will stay colder for one more day with highs topping out in the 20s. We will see decreasing cloud cover throughout the day. The winds will once again be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Windy conditions return for next Thursday with Southwesterly breezes from 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph. Highs will get back into the low to mid 40s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area.

FRIDAY: A little bit cooler but still about 5 degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The winds will die down at around 5-15 mph but will stay out of the Southwest. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area and there are chances for scattered rain and snow showers.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We are looking ahead to a fairly mild weekend for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and on either side of 40 degrees on Sunday. The winds won’t be too strong but we will remain breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. We will also see more sunshine throughout the weekend as we look to have partly cloudy skies throughout the area.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions heading into the start of next week. We will also have a chance for scattered rain and snow showers. The temperatures will be close to average with highs in the lower to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.