Winter Weather Advisories in effect for Western and Southern Montana.

TODAY: Heading into the afternoon, we look to be under mostly cloudy conditions and there is a chance for some mixed precipitation. The temperatures will be warmer in the low to mid 40s for Great Falls / Helena with 30s near the Hi-Line. Temperatures, however, will drop into the afternoon as a cold front makes its way through the area. After the font moves through, we do have the chance for some considerable snow accumulations across our area. Most of the accumulations are reserved for Southern Montana and in the upper elevations. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions into the overnight hours. We will have snowfall in Central Montana as we head throughout the night tonight. Total snow accumulations in our area anywhere from a dusting to 3 inches. Higher amounts in the upper elevations are likely. Lows will be much colder in the teens and single digits. Winds will be lighter around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will have some breaks in sun shine into the middle of the week. There is a good chance for some additional snow accumulations in Eastern Montana to start off the day. High temperatures will be limited to the mid to upper 20s. The winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold temperatures stay in place as we head towards the end of the week. We will have highs in the teens and 20s. There is a chance for some scattered snow showers as another disturbance looks to come through. Mostly cloudy conditions are likely and the winds will be light out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Looking to be the coldest day of the week as we head into Friday with many of us only with highs in the teens to near 20 degrees. We will be mostly cloudy to start the day but will have decreasing cloud cover as we head into the afternoon. There is a chance for morning snow showers. Winds look to be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We can expect overcast conditions for the beginning of the weekend and still mostly cloudy skies as we head towards the end of the weekend. There will be opportunities for scattered snow showers as we head throughout both days. The temperatures forecast looks to keep highs in the low to upper 30s on Saturday and the 20s / 30s on Sunday. We will pick up the breeze heading into the day Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds of the lighter variety are expected for Sunday.

MONDAY: Cold to start off next week with highs only looking to get into the teens and 20s. We look to have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and there is a chance for afternoon snow showers. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph.