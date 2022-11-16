Winter Weather Advisories in place again for a wintry Wednesday.

TODAY: Temperatures will be ranging from the upper 20s to mid 30s today as we head into this afternoon. We will be seeing a system continuing to move Southward into our area with snow expected in the afternoon. 1-3" are expected for the lower elevations with 3-8" likely in the upper elevations including the Little Belt Mountains. Lighter accumulations are expected in Western Montana. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight will get down into the single digits as the snow will also bring a cold front along with it. We will see scattered clouds throughout the night. We will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TOMORROW: The chance for snow will stop early Thursday morning as we will see decreasing clouds throughout the day. We will also see a drop in temperatures as a polar cold front will send our high temps back down into the teens. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: We continue to stay cold heading into the end of the work week with highs remaining in the teens and 20s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see a bit of a rebound as we head into the weekend as far as the temperatures go with highs for both days expected to be in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. We will stay mostly dry as well except for an isolated rain or snow shower around on Sunday. For both Saturday and Sunday, we can expect winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: High Temperatures will remain stagnant with highs in the lower to upper 30s heading into the start of next week. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: For Tuesday of next week, we can expect high temperatures that will once again be in the lower to upper 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated rain or snow shower. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.