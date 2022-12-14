Winter Weather Advisories in place as snow impacts our Wednesday.

TODAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies once again heading into the middle of the week. We will also see snow in the forecast as a clipper system makes its way in. About 1-4 inches of snow accumulation is expected with higher amounts in the upper elevations. High temperatures will top out in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see scattered snow showers to start that will dissipate later into the overnight hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Low temperatures will be frigid in the single digits. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see highs in the teens and 20s as we head into Thursday. We will once again see mostly overcast skies and there will be a few scattered snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: We will be cold once again to wrap up the work week with highs in the teens and 20s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. There will also be a few scattered snow showers around. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The main story heading into the weekend is going to be an arctic blast which is going to provide freezing cold temperatures. Highs for Saturday will be in the single digits and teens while highs for Sunday will only wind up in the positive and negative single digits. We are also looking to be mostly cloudy for both days of the weekend. There will be a chance for snow showers as well for both Saturday and Sunday. As for the winds, we will see the breeze out of the Northwest for Saturday and Sunday around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

MONDAY: Frigid cold temperatures are expected for next Monday. High temperatures will only be in the negative single digits and negative teens. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: The bitter cold rolls on into next Tuesday with high temperatures once again in the negative single digits and negative teens. We will also be mostly cloudy once again with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind will be out of the Northwest between 5-15 mph.

