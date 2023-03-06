Winter Weather Advisories in effect for most of Montana.

TODAY: We can expect cooler temperatures heading into today with highs in the lower to upper 20s. We will also see continued cloud cover and another round of snow throughout the day. An additional 1-3 inches of snow is expected for much of North-Central Montana. The winds will be out of the East at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have temperatures get down into the single digits and teens during the overnight hours. We will continue to see overcast skies with scattered snow showers. The wind will be out of the East at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in Western Montana. We will also see temperatures cold once again with highs in the lower to upper 20s and low 30s. The winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be mostly cloudy heading into the middle of the week. We will also have some scattered snow showers around the area again. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 20s. Our winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies heading into Thursday. High temperatures will be ranging in the lower to upper 20s. More scattered snow showers can be expected throughout the area. The wind will be light out of the North around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies can be expected once again heading into the end of the week. More scattered snow showers can once again be expected. Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will also remain out of the North at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will finally get back to average for this time of year as we head into the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. More precipitation can be expected for the weekend with scattered rain and snow showers throughout the area with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. The winds for both days of the weekend will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.