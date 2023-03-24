Winter Weather Alerts are the main focus for our Friday.

TODAY: We will see highs today that are not quite as warm as we look to top out in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers in Western Montana. Southwestern Montana will take the brunt of the blast with 1-2 feet of snow possible in the upper elevations. We will see winds out of the WNW at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows tonight will drop down into the teens and 20s. We will see mostly overcast conditions with snow showers. Snow will be heaviest in the Southwestern part of Montana. The winds will be out of the West around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect mostly cloudy conditions with scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers. We will see snow in the lower elevations as well when the temps are not at their highest. As for our temperatures, we will see highs in the 30s in the Western part of Montana while Eastern Montana stays cooler in the 20s. We will see winds out of the West and North at 5-15 mph for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: We will keep the temperatures in the 30s and 40s heading into the start of next week. We also look to be under partly to mostly cloudy skies as we stay mostly dry through the day. Some snow showers are possible in Western Montana. The winds will be out of the East at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see temperatures in the 20s and 30s as well heading into next Tuesday. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Snow showers are once again possible I Western Montana. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will once again be in the 20s and 30s heading into the middle of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures in the 20s and 30s will once again be the trend as we head into Thursday of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with the chance for scattered snow showers in Western Montana. The winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.