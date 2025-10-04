Active weather is expected this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. This evening and early tonight, there are going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around the Helena area and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. After midnight, it will be mostly dry. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Here is the detailed weekend forecast:

Winter weather alerts for the first weekend of October

Tomorrow, there are going to be some scattered showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some more scattered showers around tomorrow night in eastern portions of north-central Montana and there are going to be areas of rain and mountain snow around tomorrow night in western portions of north-central Montana. Around Helena, rain and mountain snow will develop and become more widespread as the night goes on. On Sunday, there is going to be some rain and snow around during the morning in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana. As we go through Sunday, this precipitation will gradually taper off, with mostly dry conditions expected during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies in central Montana on Sunday and decreasing clouds from north to south in north-central Montana on Sunday.

Snow levels will drop as we go through tomorrow night as a cold front passes through our area, with snow levels dropping down to about 4000-5000 feet by Sunday morning. This means the rain will mix in with and switchover to snow in some of the lower elevations along the Rocky Mountain Front and out to I-15 late tomorrow night. Snow levels will continue to hover around 4000-5000 feet Sunday morning, so a rain/snow mix or just snow is possible in some of the lower elevations in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana during the morning.

Many of the mountain ranges in central and north-central Montana will see their first accumulating snowfall of the season this weekend. In Glacier National Park, over 8” of snow is possible above 7000 feet and 4-8” of snow is expected between 5500 and 7000 feet. Due to this snow, a WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Glacier area from 12am until 12pm Sunday. This snow may cause the Going-to-the-Sun road to briefly close this weekend. Cold, wet, and raw conditions are also expected in Glacier National Park this weekend, so dress appropriately if you will be recreating outdoors.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, in some of the lower elevations near the Rocky Mountain Front, and in the mountains in central Montana, like the Highwoods, Little Belts, and Snowies, up to 6” of snow is possible this weekend, which is why a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 12am until 12pm Sunday for these locations.

Elsewhere in the lower elevations, although some snow may fly, little to no snow accumulation is expected. In the other mountain ranges, a coating to a couple inches of snow is possible. This snow may also create hazardous driving conditions over a few of the mountain passes Saturday night into Sunday morning, so please use caution when driving.

East of I-15, less than .25” of precipitation is expected this weekend. Around and west of I-15, .25” to .75” is expected this weekend, with over 1” possible along portions of the Rocky Mountain Front. Around Helena, generally .1” to .5” of precipitation is expected this weekend.

It is also going to be chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low to mid 50s, with the warmest temperatures in eastern portions of north-central Montana. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around Sunday morning in western portions of north-central Montana and around Helena as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. In eastern portions of north-central Montana, it is going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

A hard freeze is expected in a lot of locations Sunday night as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s. Some fog may also develop later on Sunday night in locations that see precipitation tomorrow night into Sunday.

Beautiful weather will return for next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. From Monday through Friday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. The temperatures will also warm back up early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Monday; the 60s on Tuesday; and the 70s and upper 60s on Wednesday. Highs will then be in the 60s and low 70s on Thursday and Friday.