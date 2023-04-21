Winter Weather Alerts in play again for Western Montana.

TODAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered snow showers for the areas West of I-15. We will also see some mixed showers in the lower elevations of the Helena area. The temperatures will be in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see winds that are light around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see temperatures get down into the upper teens and low to mid 20s tonight. We will see isolated snow showers throughout the night, but most locations will stay dry. The winds will be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: High temperatures for Saturday will be in the lower to upper 40s and the highs on Sunday will top out in the lower to upper 50s. We can expect isolated showers for Saturday and Sunday while staying under partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be light around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: For next Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers in the area. The high temperatures will stay close to average in the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Heading into next Tuesday, we will see highs remain where we should be for this time of year in the lower to upper 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area with another chance for scattered showers. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies by the middle of next week under mostly dry conditions. The high temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50s and low 60s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We will cool down a little bit heading into next Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers can be expected throughout the day as we sit under mostly cloudy skies. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.