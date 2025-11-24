Wintry weather conditions on the way

Wintery Weather conditions on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: More cool/chilly conditions were around Sunday, with high temperatures seen in the mid to upper-40s and 50s. Tonight, expect low temperatures in the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies, lower elevation rain/upper-elevation snow, and winds around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

Upper-level ridging will break down overnight tonight and tomorrow as a shortwave approaches. For tonight, this means that cloudiness will increase across the region and snow will begin in the higher terrain along the Continental Divide along with some rain or even freezing rain beginning to fall along the Hi-Line overnight tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) will be in effect from 11 pm/midnight tonight through noon Monday, warning of slippery roads and blowing snow.

Precipitation will begin to spread southward and eastward quickly tomorrow morning as colder air surges into the area, with a period of rain for lower elevations quickly changing over to snowfall as temperatures fall. For most lower elevations, snowfall will struggle to accumulate on roads and sidewalks, but in the higher terrain, colder temperatures overnight tonight and higher snowfall rates will allow for some accumulations, with some of the highest passes possibly seeing at least 6 inches of snowfall through tomorrow afternoon and evening.

For Monday, expect cloudy skies and lower-elevation rain/snow mix with snow accumulation in higher terrain. High temperatures are expected in the 30s and 40s with breezy/gusty winds at times.

High pressure will build into the area on Tuesday behind this system, bringing a bout of cooler, but closer to normal temperatures for midweek. Northerly winds may allow for some scattered snow showers, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and on the north slopes of the Little Belt and Snowy Mountains (Great Falls to Lewistown Corridor). More widespread light snowfall is possible on Thanksgiving Day, though accumulations on Thursday should be light.

Snowfall may increase in intensity overnight Thursday as another surge of cold air starts to push into the area. While uncertainty remains with how much snowfall this system will produce, there is an increasing likelihood of the first arctic air mass of the season pushing into the area over the weekend, with widespread subzero temperatures continuing to be a possibility.

