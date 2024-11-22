Wintry mix with accumulating snow and ice Friday and Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 10pm Thursday and from 5am until 11pm Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Helena area from 5am until 11am Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of north-central Montana from 5am until 11pm Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana from 9am Friday until 5pm Sunday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front from 2am Saturday until 5am Sunday and for portions of the Hi-Line from 5am Saturday until 5am Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Great Falls and Fort Benton area from 5am Saturday until 5am Sunday.

We are going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight with scattered snow, freezing rain, and rain showers around, especially before midnight and especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. Up to an inch of snow and a light glaze of ice is possible in locations that do see some of this precipitation tonight. It is also going to be cold/chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s.

For tomorrow, a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain is likely, with primarily snow expected along the Hi-Line, a mixture of freezing rain, snow, and rain expected south of the Hi-Line in north-central Montana, and more rain than freezing rain and snow expected around the Helena area. This precipitation will develop and become more widespread during the mid to late morning hours, so the morning commute should be mostly dry for a lot of us, but the evening commute will be slick.

We will then get a bit of a lull in the precipitation tomorrow night, but the next round of wintry precipitation will arrive late tomorrow night. On Saturday, snow is likely throughout the day along the Hi-Line. South of the Hi-Line, a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow is likely initially, but the precipitation will transition over to all snow later in the day as a cold front passes through our area. Heavier snow bands are also possible with the passage of the cold front.

Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow amounts through Sunday morning will be along the Rocky Mountain Front and along western portions of the Hi-Line, including in Havre and Cut Bank, where 5-12” of snow is expected. In the Glacier National Park area, up to two feet of snow accumulation is possible through Sunday morning. South of the Hi-Line and east of the Rocky Mountain Front in north-central Montana, 1-6” of snow accumulation is expected through Sunday morning, with some of that accumulation occurring tomorrow and then some more accumulation expected later on Saturday. Around Helena, a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected through Sunday morning, with most of that accumulation occurring Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.

There is also going to be ice accumulation with this storm system, especially from Friday morning through midday Saturday. The highest ice amounts look to be in central Montana and southern portions of north-central Montana, including around Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown, where up to .1” of ice is possible, although isolated locations may receive up to .15” of ice.

We are also going to continue to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to range from the low 20s to the mid 40s, with falling temperatures expected on Saturday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, so blowing snow will be an issue in some areas.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with some lingering snow showers around, generally during the morning, as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be cold on Sunday as highs are going to be in the teens and in most locations, and lows Sunday night will be in the -0s and 0s in a lot of locations.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to continue to have below average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to range from the low teens to the mid 30s on Monday, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line, and highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, especially during the evening, as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. There is then going to be some scattered snow around on Thanksgiving, especially during the morning, as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thanksgiving.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s on Wednesday and the teens and 20s on Thursday.