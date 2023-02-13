Wintry weather and high winds to start the week.

TODAY: We look to stay mild heading into the start of next week with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with scattered rain showers. Precipitation will switch over to snow later in the day. Our winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Areas East of the Rocky Mountains Front Line could gust as high as 80 mph

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight will drop down into the lower to upper 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies and can expect light snow to fall in many locations. We will also see winds out of the North at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see colder temperatures heading tomorrow with highs topping out in the 20s and 30s. We will also see mostly cloudy conditions with snow showers in the area. We will have winds out of the North at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will stay on the cool side heading into the middle of the week with highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout North-Central Montana. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see high temperatures for next Thursday in the lower to upper 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s heading into the end of the week. We will see mostly cloudy skies. The breeze will be on the strong side on Friday out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will once again see temperatures in the 30s and 40s as we head into both days of the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for both days. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers are likely heading into Sunday. As for the winds, we will see a continued pattern out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Higher gusts are likely for the areas just East of the Rocky Mountains.