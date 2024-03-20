Wintry weather for some and nice weather for others on Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for southwestern Phillips County from 12am Wednesday until 6am Thursday and for other portions of the Hi-Line from 6am Wednesday until 6pm Thursday. 1 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is expected.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front from 6am Thursday until 6am Saturday. 6 to 15 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations and 12 to 24 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers around after midnight, generally along central and eastern portions of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have a wide range of weather. Along the Hi-Line, specifically central and eastern portions of the Hi-Line, snow showers are likely tomorrow and it will be overcast throughout the day. The further south you go, the nicer the weather will be, with partly cloudy skies and just a few isolated rain and snow showers around in central Montana, including around Great Falls and Helena.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 20s to the mid 60s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures around Helena. It is also going to be breezy in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be areas of snow (and some rain) around in north-central Montana on Thursday, and there are going to be rain and snow showers around the Helena area on Thursday, generally during the morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. The heaviest snow on Thursday is expected along central and eastern portions of the Hi-Line, and that’s where 1 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is expected between this evening and Thursday evening. Elsewhere, less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, with a couple inches of snow accumulation possible in the mountains through Thursday evening.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and colder temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s in north-central Montana and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s around Helena. We are also going to have gusty winds around in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Snow is then likely on Friday, and this snow may mix in with a little rain at times in central Montana. The temperatures will also continue to get colder on Friday as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Widespread accumulating snow is then likely this weekend, especially from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, as a storm system impacts our area. Some of this snow may be heavy at times, and significant snow accumulations are possible. It is also going to be cold this weekend as highs are going to range from the upper teens to the mid 30s. There is also going to be a breeze around this weekend, especially on Saturday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with snow showers likely around Helena and some scattered snow showers around in north-central Montana as another disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with scattered snow showers around Helena and isolated snow showers around in north-central Montana. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s on Monday, and the 30s and low 40s on Tuesday.

