Wintry weather for Western Montana on this Wednesday.

TODAY: We will have cold temperatures as we head into today. High temperatures are only looking to top out in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see mostly overcast skies and a chance for measurable snow as a system makes its way throughout Western Montana. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see the winds die down as we head into tonight as we stay out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the teens and low 20s as we will have a cold night ahead. We will also see scattered cloud cover throughout the night.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will remain on the cold side as we head into tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s to the low 40s. We will have mostly cloudy skies throughout the area along with scattered morning snow showers. The wind will be light out of the North at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: As we wrap up the next work week, we will see temperatures get back into the lower to upper 50s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies. The wind will pick up again from the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see a strong contrast in the forecast as we head into the different days of the weekend. Saturday will feature a mild day with highs in the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. We will also be mostly cloudy throughout the day. For Sunday, we will see falling temperatures on the back edge of a cold front with highs only winding up in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see another disturbance along with it that will give us the chance for additional snowfall throughout the Sunday timeline. Winds will switch to come from the North at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will continue to plunge as we head into next week. Highs will only top out in the teens and 20s across our area. We will see mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for snow showers. The wind will be out of the North at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Remaining bitterly cold as we head into the second day of next week with highs once again in the teens across the board. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the area and there will be scattered snow showers. We will have winds out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.