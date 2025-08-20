Tracking a few severe thunderstorms this evening along a cold front that will bring a cooldown

Tuesday was the hottest day of the year and the hottest August 19th on record in Great Falls as the temperature hit the century mark (100°). The heat continues today, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s in central Montana and mid to upper 90s in eastern Montana.

Severe weather possible on Wednesday. Take a look at my forecast for details:

Hot today, then a slight cool-down

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded central and eastern Montana to a marginal (Level 1) risk for severe thunderstorms today. Storms will develop near I-15 late afternoon pushing east across the plains during the evening. The stronger thunderstorms could have damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail. Frequent lightning and heavy downpours will also be a concern. Be on alert if you're going to be spending time outside.

Wildfire smoke from several fires burning around the state will continue to cause haze and at time diminished air quality. However, a cold front helps to clear a lot of it out of central Montana later this evening as a northwest flow develops.

Daytime highs return to average for this time of year into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday and Friday. The sunny, warm and beautiful weather lasts through the weekend with highs generally in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.