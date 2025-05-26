Tracking a few thunderstorms on Memorial Day

Temperatures continue to warm, and sunshine persists for most of our Memorial Day. Although, isolated showers and thunderstorms develop late this afternoon along and west of I-15. These storms slowly move east into the early part of the night before dissipating.

Any storm could contain wind gusts up to 40 mph, small hail, and brief downpours. Otherwise, it will be a very pleasant day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It is going to be quite breezy across the plains, especially in eastern Montana, where gusts could reach 30-40 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Temperatures cool slightly on Tuesday with most areas in the 70s. More isolated showers and thunderstorms fire off and move through central Montana during the afternoon and evening.

High pressure is going to provide warm and dry conditions throughout the rest of the workweek and the upcoming weekend, however a weak disturbance will kick up the wind on Thursday. Each day, temperatures will top out in the 80s and lower 90s. The hottest days are expected to be Thursday and Saturday, when many locations could reach 90 degrees for the first time this year.

There are signs that a cool, more unsettled weather pattern will return early next week. As of now, high temperatures look to slip back into the 60s and 70s.

