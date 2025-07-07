Tracking heat and a few storms this week

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s across central and eastern Montana. A strong ridge of high pressure starts to build into the region the next two days which could bring near-record heat with high temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

There will be an increased risk of heat related illnesses the next couple of days so limit strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated.

A weak system is going to move across the southern tier of Canada Wednesday into Thursday sending a cold front across Montana. Winds will get stronger ahead of the front on Wednesday, with gusts over 30 mph possible across the plains and up to 40-60 mph for Glacier County and the Rocky Mountain Front.

A secondary cold front is going to bring another round of gusty winds on Thursday. Temperatures will be significantly cooler in wake of the cold front, with high temperatures in the 60s for the Rocky Mountain Front, 70s in central Montana, and 80s in eastern Montana on Thursday.

There's also an enhanced risk for existing fires to spread and new fire starts the next few days with stronger winds, hot temperatures, and storms with lightning. The best chance for thunderstorms will be Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather pattern will start to quiet down on Friday and into this weekend. Temperatures will warm from the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Friday to the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday.