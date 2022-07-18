Trading extreme heat for high winds

Discussion: A strong cold front traverses the area tomorrow morning providing gusty winds and the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Wind will be the larger threat with gusts up to 60 MPH possible throughout central Montana. High wind will increase the risk of fire ignition/spread and blowing dust. High profile vehicles should use caution when traveling tomorrow.

The hot and dry pattern settles back in midweek with temperatures climbing back into the mid 90s in many locations. The next chance for showers or thunderstorms looks to be Friday and Saturday, however the storms will be isolated in nature.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Isolated showers and thunderstorms east of Great Falls. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy. A few, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with the best chance for precipitation along the Hi-Line. A sustained westerly wind at 25-35 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Remaining windy overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and a bit breezy. WSW wind sustained at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and turning hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Clear skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Increasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High temperatures in the lower 90s. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the evening. High temperatures in the lower 90s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the lower 90s.