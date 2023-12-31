Tranquil and mild conditions continue into the New Year

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Surface high pressure continues to bring above average temperatures and dry conditions to the state. Highs today stayed in the upper 30’s to 40’s with lows in the 20’s. Upper-level ridging will remain through the weekend and well into the new year. Although the ridge will remain dominant over the region through most of the forecast period, a few upper air disturbances are likely to pass through bringing some precipitation. However, precipitation will be light and limited to mainly the mountains. Therefore, a good portion of North Central will begin the New Year with warmer and dry conditions. A small shortwave moving across Northern MT on New Year`s Day will bring mainly light mountain snow/flurries along the Continental Divide and Central MT mountains.

The next disturbance arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. This system will be similar to Monday in terms of keeping light snow/flurries mainly along the Continental Divide and Central MT mountains. Though there is a chance of the Continental Divide receiving at least one inch of snow Thursday. Looking ahead towards the end of the forecast period and beyond, the pesky ridge begins to breakdown. An upper-level trough will slide eastward across the Northwest Friday and Saturday. This will provide some more chances for precipitation to become more widespread and fall to the lower elevations.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in 20’s. Calm to 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. Slight chance of snow.