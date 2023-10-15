Tranquil weekend of warmer temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: For a week full of chilly days and temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s, the weekend cleaned up nicely. While those temperatures still remained in the 50’s and 60’s to start out the weekend, it’s clear what a difference light winds and sunny skies make on conditions. To finish off tonight, expect increasing clouds and lows in the upper 30’s and 40’s with winds on the cool down.

Through the rest of the weekend, there will be a mix of clouds and sun as an upper-level ridge builds through the area. As that ridge reaches its peak, North Central Montana will be a bit warmer with highs bumping back up into the 70’s and mostly light winds.

A small, quick moving trough will push into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing temperatures back into the 60’s and gusty winds. Despite a cold front also moving into the area, there won’t be a lot of moisture following it except in upper elevations. It is unclear yet if the gusty winds mid next week will result in high wind warnings until the days get closer.

The warmth looks to eventually return at the end of next week as an upper-level ridge rejoins the area. Warm, dry, and tranquil weather is something to look forward to for next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the 40’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 60’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunnier with partly cloudy skies to end it off. Highs in the upper 60’s to 70’s and lows in the 50’s with 10 to 20 mph winds and gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Breezy, 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the 70’s.

