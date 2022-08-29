Trending hotter each day this week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: An upper level ridge will begin to build into the northern Rockies the next several days. Temperatures climb each day throughout the week as a result. Upper 90s and even some 100s are expected by Thursday and Friday.

The ridge breaks down a bit by next weekend, but temperatures will remain well above seasonable normals.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, overnight lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: A few clouds in the morning, followed by abundant sunshine throughout the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 90s. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds in the morning, followed by abundant sunshine throughout the afternoon. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: A few clouds in the morning, followed by abundant sunshine throughout the afternoon. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees.