Tropical moisture from hurricane Hilary enters Montana

We are getting precipitation on this Monday courtesy of hurricane Hilary. Widespread rain has entered the treasure state during the night and continues to fall this morning. Most of that rainfall will be in western Montana where we do have an increased risk of moderate to heavy rain. There is also a potential for flooding and rock/mudslides in western Montana. The rain in going to continue throughout the day and into Tuesday morning. There is an isolated risk today for severe thunderstorms for portions of central and southern Montana. Mostly cloudy skies today with highs ranging from the 60s in western Montana to the low 80s in eastern Montana.

Headed into Tuesday an upper-level ridge briefly takes control of our weather bringing warmer temperatures in the upper 70s, 80s, and low 90s. Partly sunny skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, and sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15mph with gusts possible up to 25mph.

The upper-level ridge will remain heading into the rest of the work week, but come Wednesday a shortwave from up north in Canada will push down into Montana and bring slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of showers during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, highs in the 70s and 80s, with a west wind between 5-20mph. Gusts possible on Thursday up to 25mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Increased cloud cover in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s.