Turning windy and wintry this weekend

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A SW breeze sustained at 10-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 10s in northeastern Montana and in the Helena Valley, mid to upper 20s for central Montana. A stray snow shower in northeastern Montana.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. A sustained WSW breeze at 20-30 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 40s in central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front, low to mid 30s for the Hi-Line and Helena Valley. Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers and windy overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s for central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front, mid to upper 10s for northeastern Montana and the Helena Valley. Sustained SW breeze at 25-40 MPH gusting to 55 MPH in central Montana, up to 70 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front.

SUNDAY: Snow showers. Near blizzard conditions at times for the Rocky Mountain Front. A general coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation throughout north central Montana. Higher elevations will see 4-12"+ of snow accumulation. A sustained NW breeze at 25-40 MPH gusting to 55 MPH at times (up to 85 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front). Highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow gradually tapers overnight as wind also gradually decreases to 15-25 MPH. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 10s.

MONDAY: Increasing sunshine and a bit breezy. A SW breeze sustained at 10-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Scattered snow showers overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s, low to mid 20s for the Rocky Mountain Front.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for a snow shower. Highs in the mid to upper 20s for the Hi-Line and Helena Valley, low to mid 30s for central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front. Overcast skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s in the Helena Valley and northeastern Montana, highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s for central Montana, low to mid 10s for the Hi-Line.