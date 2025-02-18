Two more frigid days, then a major warm up

Another subzero morning across central Montana as parts of the area saw temperatures drop into the -30s and -20s to start our Tuesday. The light to moderate snow that has been affecting the area is expected to taper off from north to south throughout the morning and afternoon, with an additional trace to two inches of snow accumulation. Today will be the coldest day of the week, with high temperatures ranging from the -10s to -0s in north central and eastern Montana, and the 0s to 10s in the Helena area.

Mostly cloudy skies will give way to mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight, allowing temperatures to plummet. Overnight lows will reach the -30s and -20s across most of north-central and eastern Montana, and the -10s in the Helena area. Dangerous wind chills could dip as low as -60° along the Hi-Line and -50° in central Montana.

On Wednesday, temperatures will climb above 0° for most areas. Daytime highs will be in the 0s for north-central Montana, the low to mid-10s for the Rocky Mountain Front and Lewistown area, and the upper 10s to lower 20s in the Helena area. An approaching weather system will bring increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Light snow is expected to develop Wednesday evening and overnight for areas along and west of the Continental Divide, as well as around the Helena area. Some light snow showers could also impact areas further north in central Montana. A breeze will develop in eastern portions of north-central Montana and along the Hi-Line, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

On Thursday, we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions in north-central Montana. Scattered snow is possible around Helena during the morning as a warm front lifts through. Temperatures will rise quickly, with highs in the 20s and 30s (teens in northeastern Montana). A breeze will continue, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

A significant warming trend is continues through the end of the week into the weekend. Friday and the weekend will see high temperatures in the 30s and low 40s on Friday, and the upper 30s and 40s over the weekend. This warming trend will be accompanied by strong winds.

On Friday, expect breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. The weekend will be windy, with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph and potential wind gusts exceeding 50 mph. This wind will likely cause blowing and drifting snow in the higher elevations.

Friday and Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry. On Sunday, mostly cloudy skies will be accompanied by isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains as another disturbance passes through.

