Unseasonable warm and dry conditions continue

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Warm and dry weather continues across North Central Montana as a deep southwesterly flow continues to advect warm and dry air into the area. A weak disturbance embedded in the flow has moved through the afternoon and brought breezy conditions to the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds will die down later in the evening and will continue to stay on the calmer and lighter side through the weekend. Once this disturbance moves out of the area, upper-level ridging continues into the first half of this week and well into the new year. Tranquil conditions with above average temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds are expected. While it is a little too soon to tell, models suggest that upper-level troughing may enter the area mid to late next week. This could mean a change to weather patterns.

MTN News

MTN News

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in 20’s and 5 to 10 mph winds

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in upper 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Calm to 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 50 to 10 to 10 to 20 mph winds.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 40’s.

