Another mild, dry, and mostly cloudy November day is ahead for our Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s for the Hi-Line and upper 50s and lower 60s in central Montana. A much-needed break from the wind as everyone will see light winds.

Unseasonably mild and breezy before a weekend cooldown- Wednesday, November 12

A severe (G4) to extreme (G5) geomagnetic storm remains likely later tonight. Last night, we briefly had a G5 geomagnetic storm leading to an unforgettable northern lights show across Montana and the United States. While tonight's show could be just as incredible or possibly even better, we will be battling some cloud cover in Montana. Unlike last night, there will be decreasing clouds throughout the night, so viewing may be best a little bit later.

Thursday will be an unseasonably warm day as high temperatures could soar to near record levels in some locations. High temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s. The current record for November 13 stands at 69 degrees, set back in 1990. Right now, the forecast high is 68 degrees in Great Falls. A mostly sunny, dry, and windy day. The Rocky Mountain Front could see another round of high wind gusts over 60 mph, and gusts could reach 40 mph on the plains.

The next system arrives Thursday night into Friday with some showers and mountain snow along a cold front. The majority of the snow will fall along the Divide and in Glacier National Park, but some light snow accumulation is possible elsewhere in the higher terrain. High winds will continue into Friday, with gusts over 60 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and up to 40 mph out across the plains. Be prepared for strong crosswinds and dangerous travel for high-profile vehicles! Daytime highs cool to the 50s on Friday.

This weekend is going to be a bit cooler but overall nice for the middle of November. A mixture of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Still a bit breezy on Saturday, but lighter winds are expected into Sunday. The cooling trend continues into next week, with temperatures cooling closer to seasonal normals. Expect highs in the 30s and 40s.

