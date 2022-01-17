Unseasonably mild temperatures on Monday, followed by chilly air and light snow on Tuesday

The set-up

A ridge of high pressure that has kept central Montana dry begins to flatten Monday into Tuesday. That, along with a cold front dropping in from Canada, will usher in chillier temperatures and light snow showers by Tuesday morning. The front stalls out between Great Falls and Helena and eventually moves back north as a warm front by Wednesday night. Temperatures moderate back above average to close out the week and dry conditions commence into next weekend. The overall pattern remains fairly stagnant with low chances for any major systems through most of the rest of January.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies through mid-afternoon followed by increasing cloud cover during the evening. Breezy conditions will persist with sustained winds of 15-25mph and gusting to 45mph. Higher gusts likely east of the Rockies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: In wake of the cold front, temperatures begin to crash throughout Tuesday morning. Temperatures start out in the 20s but falling through the teens during the day. There will be light snow showers in the morning, with a general dusting to an inch likely across central Montana. Higher amounts possible in the mountains. Overnight lows in the single digits.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers possible. High temperatures in the upper 10s and lower 20s. Overnight lows in the single digits and low 10s.

Thursday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures in the lower 40s. Clouds increase overnight as a disturbance brings the chance for scattered rain or snow showers late in the night. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Friday: A leftover rain or snow shower in the morning followed by decreasing clouds. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Continued clearing overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.