Unseasonably warm and dry weekend; More rain and snow chances next week

An upper-level ridge is providing abundant sunshine unseasonably warm temperatures for our Friday, with delightful weather expected to continue throughout the weekend. A cold front is set to arrive Monday evening, leading to a cooler and more unsettled week ahead.

This morning, clear skies and light winds beneath the high pressure ridge have created a weak inversion in the Helena Valley, resulting in areas of fog and haze that are likely to persist across many valleys in southwest Montana for the next few days. North central Montana will enjoy pristine weather, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s on Friday, and mid to upper 50s Saturday and SUnday. The Rocky Mountain Front will continue to see breezy conditions, but lighter winds will make for a pleasant day across the plains.

As we head into the weekend, a weak weather system will bring some showers to areas near the Continental Divide Sunday night. However, Monday will start off dry, with temperatures remaining warm in the mid and upper 50s, although winds will begin to pick up ahead of the approaching cold front.

Once the low pressure system moves through on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will cool down, returning closer to average for this time of year. While this system isn't expected to bring significant precipitation to north central Montana, the mountains will see some accumulating snowfall.