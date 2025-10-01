Warmer than normal temperatures and widespread breezy conditions continue across central and eastern Montana to kick off the month of October. Expect decreasing clouds and highs warming into the 60s for the Rocky Mountain Front and in the mountains, 70s in central Montana and lower 80s in eastern Montana.

MTN News

MTN News

Check out the forecast:

Unsettled and cool weather pattern with first mountain snow of the season by this weekend- Wednesday, October 1

A weak disturbance will impact the area by Thursday afternoon and evening. Clouds increase throughout the day, and a few scattered showers develop in Helena. Scattered showers are expected to continue across the rest of the area on Friday. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s and 70s on Thursday, then cool into the upper 50s and 60s on Friday.

MTN News

A stronger storm dives southeast from the British Columbia along the Continental Divide on Saturday. A cold front moves from north to south across the area, bringing temperatures down to the coolest so far this season into the 20s and 30s by Sunday morning. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will continue from Saturday night through Sunday morning. Snow levels will generally drop to around 6,000-7,000 feet, but a few lower elevation locations like Helena, Stanford, and Lewistown could briefly switch to snow. Currently, it doesn't appear the mountains will receive significant snowfall, but a coating to a few inches of snow is the most likely outcome.

MTN News

The first widespread frost and freeze is expected on Sunday as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and 30s in the morning, and even colder into Monday morning as temperatures fall into the 20s and lower 30s. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and low 60s on Saturday and upper 40s and 50s on Sunday.

MTN News

MTN News