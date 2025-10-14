Following a cold and wintry start to the week, a gradual warming trend is ahead for the rest of the week. It only hit 33° in Great Falls, which was the coldest day since April 3rd. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy to overcast skies and scattered rain and snow showers.

Check out the forecast:

Unsettled rest of the week with a gradual warming trend- Tuesday, October 14

The unsettled weather continues for the rest of the week as another round of rain and snow showers moving in from the south on Wednesday. The snow levels will start to rise as warmer Pacific air moves in the next couple of days. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers continue into Thursday. The best chance for rain and mountain snow in central Montana will be on Thursday. Daytime highs in the 40s and low 50s on Wednesday and upper 40s and 50s on Thursday.

Gusty winds are likely Friday and into this weekend. Sustained winds will be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph. Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s, and then warming up to the 60s on Sunday.

Scattered rain/snow showers and cooler temperatures will then return to our area on Monday as another storm system begins to impact the state.

MTN News

