Unsettled weather and gradually warming temperatures expected for the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Gusty west winds will decrease into the night as a low-pressure system moves along the international border. Cold and unsettled conditions will continue throughout the early part of the upcoming work week with periods of snow showers at times. Temperatures will remain into the 20’s and 30’s until Friday. During the latter half of the week, temperatures will begin to warm up but with the addition to breezier conditions.

The strongest wind gusts across the eastern portions of North central MT have begun decreasing to below 50 mph and will end the remaining High Wind Warning at around 6 pm Sunday. Blowing and drifting snow associated with the Winter Weather Alert in portions of North central and Northeastern Montana should also gradually improve through the evening with decreasing winds. The Winter Weather Alert will remain in effect until Noon on Monday. Snow showers developing this afternoon in an unstable westerly flow across central and Southwest MT will decrease this evening while areas of snow showers will likely linger across the Hi-line area through tonight.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near the 40’s. A breezy West 24 to 28 mph wind continues with gusts that could reach 40 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 30’s. Calm wind around 6-10 mph with possible less than a half an inch of snow accumulation.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30’s. North, Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

