Unsettled weather begins today and continues through this weekend

Happy Friday!

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the adjacent plains from Friday evening until 5pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. Another watch is in effect for Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass area from Saturday evening to Monday morning. Wind gusts are possible for this area up to 60 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana, including Glacier National Park, from 11am/5pm Friday until 11am/5pm/6pm Saturday. 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 6 to 18 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph, which means that blowing snow and reduced visibility will also be an issue.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of western Montana and northern Idaho from 5pm Friday until 5pm Saturday. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 4 to 15 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 35 mph, which means that blowing snow and reduced visibility will also be an issue.

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers first entering western Montana and a few isolated snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally in the mountains. Some scattered snow showers will around the Helena area, generally in the mountains as well. Breezy along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front and in/around Cascade County with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday clouds increase from west to east with snow along and west of the Continental Divide. Snow showers will be around the Helena area as well, generally during the afternoon and evening. A little rain is also possible in lower elevations. Some scattered snow and rain showers will be around in north-central Montana, especially in the mountains and generally during the afternoon and evening. Strong winds along the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts over 60 mph are possible, and gusty winds east of the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts over 40 mph are possible. High temperatures Saturday will also be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Sunday snow and rain is likely along and west of the Divide. There are also going to be snow and rain showers around Helena, especially in the mountains and generally during the afternoon and evening. There are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and winds will increase along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusts can get up to 60 mph and gusts east of the Rocky Mountain Front can get up to 40 mph. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Next Monday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Windy, with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Tuesday and Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and conditions will be mostly dry. Mild with high temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Windy, with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, generally in the mountains and around the Helena area. Gusty with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.