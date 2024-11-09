Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Valier K-2 students receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Valier K-2 11-8-24
Posted
and last updated

The kindergarten, first, and second grade students at Valier Elementary School in Valier learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about the different types of precipitation and how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster, and they got to have an indoor snowball fight.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App