Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Valier students receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

ValierK1
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 20:00:35-04

Valier students in kindergarten and 1st grade learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about the different types of precipitation and got to have an indoor snowball fight.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they got to see a tornado in a bottle.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!