Very cold overnight; windy conditions set to return

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Expect another cold night for North Central Montana with low temperatures in the teens, single digits, and below zero for portions of the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line. With wind chills, many Northeastern portions could see temperatures as low as negative 20 degrees by Monday morning. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy night with 5 to 10 mph winds and gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight, the probability of fog development along the plains of North Central Montana, especially for portions along the Milk River Valley including Havre. The first hints of fog development start as early as within a couple hours of sundown and could last as long as a couple hours past sunrise. Fog development will be possible along the Hi-line, including Cut Bank and the Highway 89 and I-15 corridor, and the Great Falls to Lewistown line like it did this morning.

Given the overall uncertainty across North Central Montana, no dense fog advisory will be issued from NWS. However, travelers should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and patches of dense fog starting tonight and lasting into the late morning tomorrow.

As an large-scale upper-level ridge settles over the area, milder conditions are on the way. While a surface pressure gradient tighten for Monday and Tuesday, bringing breezy to windy conditions, temperatures to most locations will increase back into the 30’s and 40’s next week. Some locations may see temperatures reaching up into the 50’s as well. Wind gusts have the potential to gust over 75 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front Monday night into Tuesday.

A cold front swipes the plains late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a temporary cool down for northern areas, particularly areas along the Hi-Line. Temperatures will likely cool down into the teens and possibly the single digits during this time frame. Overall, temperatures should remain near to above average despite periods of gusty winds and brief bouts of colder temperatures/increased snow chances.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and areas of patchy fog with lows below zero, in single digits, and in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Early morning patchy fog. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in 20’s to 40’s and lows in single digits to 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph, mostly for the Rocky Mountain Front.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40/50 mph, and up to 75 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 30’s/40’s and low in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.