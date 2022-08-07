Very hot weather expected to return the next several days

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms begin to move into eastern Montana. Becoming mostly clear with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Clear overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Remaining clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. A few additional clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Very hot with increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially east of Great Falls, during the evening. Mostly cloudy and mild overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a few, isolated PM storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 90s.