Very mild to start the week, a cold front brings chilly temperatures and light snow showers Tuesday night

Monday

High pressure begins to build over the western two-thirds of the country ushering in mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies for Monday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50's and low 60's with overnight lows in the low to mid 30's. A bit of cloudiness in the morning will clear for the afternoon. Winds out of the southwest at 15-20mph gusting to 35mph at times couple with low relative humidities will increase our fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area.

Tuesday

Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler on Tuesday in the upper 40s to around 50 for high temperatures. Mostly sunny skies will be followed by increasing cloudiness after dusk. A cold front will be approaching the area, bringing accumulating snow to elevations above 6000 feet. A dusting to a couple of inches is still possible in lower elevations, however the snow showers will be very light. There could be some slick spots Wednesday morning as temperatures fall into the lower 20s.

Wednesday

Chillier temperatures with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with increasing cloudiness during the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s.

Thursday

Thanksgiving day is trending windier, with sustained winds at 25-30mph gusting to 50mph. However, it will be mild with high temperatures in on either side of 50 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a stray rain or snow shower near the Rocky Mountain Front. Overnight temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

Friday

Very mild temperatures return on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy conditions will continue. Temperatures fall into the mid 30s at night.