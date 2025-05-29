Very warm with a few evening storms

A mild start to our Thursday as temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to low 60s in central and eastern Montana. Today is going to be the warmest so far this year, with temperatures rising well into the 80s to near 90°. We'll have mainly sunny skies with isolated showers and storms around this evening into the overnight as a cold front treks across the state.

MTN News

Winds will pick up as the cold front passes through, with gusts over 40 mph possible. Consider securing loose objects on your property before heading to bed Thursday night.

MTN News

MTN News

Friday will be a few degrees cooler, but it will remain overall sunny, warm, and breezy, with highs in the 70s and low 80s. A lingering shower is possible in northeastern Montana in the morning. Winds will be gusty, with speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are expected. This will enhance the fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

Saturday, the final day of May, could be hot enough to get close to record temps in several towns, with Great Falls expected to reach 92°, 2° above the record. The record high in Helena is 88°, and the forecast high is 90°.

MTN News

Clouds will start to move in on Sunday ahead of a second, stronger cold front. Some showers and thunderstorms will break out during the evening. It's also going to get gusty ahead of the cold front with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures will range from the 60s for the Rocky Mountain Front to the 80s in eastern Montana.

A large are of low pressure moves over the West next week behind the front. Looking like a quick switch to cool and wet weather for the start of June in Montana, with rounds of rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow likely over the first few days of the new month.

The exact path of the low will determine where the heaviest rain sets up, but this storm will drop beneficial rain on parts of Montana. The majority of the rain will fall between Monday morning and Wednesday morning. There are still some details to sort out but we will keep you updated!

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News