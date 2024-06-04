Very windy conditions continue across the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures continue on a warming trend with highs ranging in the 60’s to 70’s Tuesday. Expect lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s with clearing skies for most of the region.

As upper-level ridging moves in, high pressure and an unusually strong upper-level jet will continue the very strong gusty conditions with peak wind gusts this morning. Winds look to sustain around 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Portions along the Rocky Mountain Front could see gusts up to 80 mph. Winds will be the primary concern today through tonight and Wednesday and wind speeds at this magnitude are highly unusual for early June, prompting High Wind Warnings for North Central and Central portions of the State. The Warnings will be in effect until Wednesday afternoon warning of strong cross winds, travel difficulties, and property damage. Winds look to decrease gradually Wednesday, making way for lighter winds for the rest of the work week.

Except for showers circulating across portions of the Hi-line this morning, most of the area will see dry conditions that look to last well into the weekend. A warm up of temperatures continues as well throughout the region with sunny skies and high temperatures into the 80’s for the latter half of the week and upper-level riding continues to take control of the state.

TUESDAY: Sunny/mostly sunny then mostly clear and very windy. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. Wind speeds around 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny then clear and breezy. Highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in 70’s.

