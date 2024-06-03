Very windy conditions on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: After finishing up a warm and somewhat tranquil weekend, Monday’s high temperatures will take a slight dip. Expect those highs mostly in the 60’s with lows temperatures in the 40’s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with scattered showers and chances of isolated thunderstorms. Windy conditions for most of the region are on the way as well.

Stormtracker Weather

A cold front will move through the area this afternoon, keeping the temperatures slightly below average with precipitation chances. Light rain started this period off Sunday night and rain showers increase throughout the day with likely chances of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The general risk with storms throughout the region today will be locally high wind gusts that could impact travel, take down trees, or cause power outages.

Stormtracker Weather

Winds pick up and become more widespread during the evening with up to 75 mph winds along the Rocky Mountain Front and up to 65 mph winds in North Central and Central Montana. Impacts include a high crosswind risk, travel hazards, tree damage, and flying debris. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for areas along the Rocky Mountain Front, adjacent plains, and North Central Montana until Wednesday afternoon while a High Wind Watch will be in effect starting tomorrow on Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday morning.

Stormtracker Weather

Stormtracker Weather

For the rest of the week, upper-level ridging remains complete with clearing skies, drier conditions, and warming temperatures. Temperatures trend above average during this time with highs in the 80’s through the weekend.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and chances of isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. Wind gusts up to 75 mph possible.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear and windy. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 75 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then clear and breezy. Highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 70’s.

Stormtracker Weather