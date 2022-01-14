Viewer Photo: "Snow Rollers"

GREAT FALLS — Snow rollers! Keith and Raylene S. in Valier captured this zoomed-in photo of some snow rollers that formed on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Snow rollers form when strong winds blow across a relatively flat and snow-covered field, and the snow in that field has a temperature that is around freezing, which allows it to be easily compacted.

