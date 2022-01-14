Viewer Photo: "Snow Rollers"

Watch
Keith and Raylene S. in Valier
"Snow Rollers" Keith and Raylene S. in Valier
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 19:41:00-05

GREAT FALLS — Snow rollers! Keith and Raylene S. in Valier captured this zoomed-in photo of some snow rollers that formed on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Snow rollers form when strong winds blow across a relatively flat and snow-covered field, and the snow in that field has a temperature that is around freezing, which allows it to be easily compacted.

Do you have an interesting weather photo? Send it to weather@krtv.com! Tell us where and when you took the photo, and how you would like to be credited (full name, anonymous, first name only, etc).

